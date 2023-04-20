Dubai (Union)

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation revealed that more than 10,500 male and female citizens have joined the private sector since the beginning of 2023, bringing the total number of citizens working in this vital sector to more than 66,000.

The ministry stated that the rate of growth in the number of citizens working in the private sector during the first quarter of this year, compared to 2022, exceeded 11%.

She indicated that the number of private sector companies that employ Emirati cadres witnessed a remarkable growth during the first three months of this year by more than 13% compared to last year, exceeding the total number of companies that employed citizens of the 16 thousand companies, including more than 2000 companies since the beginning of the year. current. The ministry’s statistics revealed the distribution of citizens among the economic sectors during the first quarter of 2023 compared to the figures achieved during 2022, which indicate that the five most economic sectors in which citizens work are business services, which witnessed a growth of 10%, followed by trade and repair services, with a growth rate of 13%, And construction with a growth rate of 14%, financial intermediation with a growth rate of 4%, and the manufacturing industry with a growth rate of 10%, while more than 5,000 male and female citizens benefited from professional guidance services during the first three months of 2023. The Ministry confirmed in a statement issued yesterday: “The Emiratisation file that He enjoys the support of the wise leadership, recording successes in light of the fruitful partnership between the government and private sectors.

She added, “It is expected that the pace of Emiratisation in the private sector will witness an increasing growth with the approach of the 30th of next June, which is the deadline for achieving the semi-annual Emiratisation targets of 1% of skilled jobs in private sector establishments that employ 50 employees or more.”

It is scheduled that next July, the establishments’ commitment to achieving the targeted semi-annual growth rate will be followed up, and financial contributions will be imposed on establishments that do not meet this percentage, as well as the remaining financial contributions for the year 2022 on non-compliant establishments, in implementation of the decision to amend some provisions of Cabinet Resolution No. ( 5/19 f) for the year 2022 regarding the mechanism for achieving the annual growth rates targeted for Emiratisation, which stipulates achieving a growth rate in Emiratisation of 1% of skilled jobs before the end of June, provided that it reaches the target rate of growth of 2% before the end of the year.