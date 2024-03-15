Ajman (Al-Ittihad)

The football “kick-off” witnessed 11 goals, in the first 3 matches, within the “fourth edition” of the Ajman Government Sports Tournament, which is held under the patronage and directives of His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, Chairman of the Executive Council, and organized by the Ajman Government Human Resources Department. , in cooperation with Quattro Sports Center.

Sheikh Rashid bin Mohammed bin Ali Al Nuaimi, Executive Director of Al Ihsan Charitable Society, opened the tournament’s competitions, in the presence of Ahmed Al Raisi, Chairman of the Supreme Organizing Committee.

The results of the first day of the football competition held at the Quattro Sports Center stadium resulted in the Municipality and Planning Department defeating Ajman Bank 4-1, the Land and Real Estate Regulatory Department and the Economic Development Department tied without goals, and the Financial Control Authority and the Transport Authority tied 3-3.

In beach volleyball, Ajman Civil Defense defeated UMK 2-1, and with the same score, EWE beat Bala Success, and the National Olympic Academy beat AUS 2-0.

Today, the tournament witnesses the inauguration of the Popular Games Championship at the Ajman Creative Center. The tournament includes 4 games, namely tug of war, crappy, matarih, and dead games. Eight teams from government departments and all segments of society participate in the qualifying stage, with the participation of 10 players in each team.

The tournament includes 9 competitive competitions, namely football, beach volleyball, basketball, padel tennis, the shooting championship, the men’s running race, the bicycle race, the popular games tournament and the challenge games, in addition to the Zayed Humanitarian Work Day events and the women’s fitness programme.