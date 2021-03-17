Real Valladolid faces the end of the season with a complicated schedule, but with the good feelings of the last weeks and off the descent. Of the 11 matches that Sergio González’s men have yet to play, six of them will be played at the Zorrilla stadium and five at home. However, in the absence of the Sevilla-Elche match that will be played today Wednesday, all the rivals of the pucelano team are above of him in the classification minus the people from Elche, unless they take the three points in the Pizjuán.

In this way, the Pucelano team will receive Sevilla in Valladolid, on Saturday, Granada, Cádiz, Betis, Villarreal and Atlético de Madrid to close the campaign, while at home, the Blanquivioleta must visit Barcelona, ​​Elche, Athletic, Valencia and Real society. The calendar seems more affordable at home than outside, but in general it should be noted that the pucelanos will have to play matches against seven of the eight first classified.

In this way, Real Valladolid, with 26 points, takes three points to Alavés that marks the descent, although there are really two because the goalaverage is from Vitoria, so you have to think about adding between 12 and 14 points to reach 38-40 points. It must be taken into account that the Pucelano calendar is complicated, especially considering that there are some direct confrontations between teams that are down such as Huesca-Osasuna on this day, Huesca-Elche, on day 30, Alavés-Huesca, on the 33 or Eibar-Alavés, on 34 or Elche-Alavés, on 36.