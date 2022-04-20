Sinaloa.- In Sinaloa, 11 forest fires have been recorded, which thousand hectares have been affected in the municipalities of Badiraguato, Sinaloa, Choix, San Ignacio and Concordia.

The secretary of Welfare and Sustainable Development, Ruth Díaz Gurría, explained that, given this situation, the Forestry State Council was reinstatedborn with a budget of four million pesos already authorized by Governor Rubén Rocha Moya, reaffirming his commitment to the preservation of ecosystems.

He indicated that, according to Conafor data, so far this year more than two thousand forest fires have been registered throughout Mexico, affecting around 64 thousand hectares, which include the 11 that have occurred in Sinaloa.

He explained that to combat forest fires in Sinaloa there are eight brigades already formed and equippedin addition to a brigade that the federal government has permanently stationed in Choix.

Advice

To carry out the reinstallation of said Council, the state president invited the director of the National Forestry Commission, Luis Meneses Murillo, to Sinaloa, who was in charge of taking protests from all the members of the organization.

In his message, Governor Rocha Moya emphasized the need to take care of the forests, which he considered fundamental with regard to the recurring droughts that plague the state, since this year’s is already wreaking havoc, as storage is very low. of water in the dams, while for human consumption, water has already begun to be supplied in tankers to rural communities. “Now we are looking at it with concern because the drought has already arrived,” he added.