Over the past day, 11 forest fires have been extinguished in Russia, the press service of Avialesoohrana reports.

According to the ministry, on Sunday, September 20, forest fire services liquidated 11 wildfires on an area of ​​185 hectares.

At the moment, 22 forest fires continue to operate in the country on an area of ​​more than 973 hectares, which are actively extinguished.

Recall that earlier, as a result of a fire that spread to a settlement in the Krasnosulinsky district of the Rostov region, an elderly woman died.