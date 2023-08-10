Home page World

From: Jana Stabener

German trains are stopped in Basel because they are so late. People from other countries find this “hilarious”.

Because the German train delays so bad have become, the Swiss railways (SBB) in Basel now want to use replacement trains more often than was decided a year ago because of the growing DB delays. For many customers, this means they also have to change trains in Basel. Deutsche Bahn expressed its “regrets for the operational situation in cross-border traffic between Switzerland and Germany” on Monday.

Since last year there have been more transfers in Basel (the journey from Mannheim counts Incidentally, one of the most beautiful railway routes). The reason for this was the frequent delays in DB trains. In order to offer punctual connections in Switzerland, the SBB stopped and replaced ICEs that arrived 15 minutes or more late.

In a recent article, the Wall Street Journal made fun of Deutsche Bahn’s unpunctuality. Not the first time that people abroad have complained about the company. © UJ Alexander/IMAGO, collage

Foreign media and people react to Deutsche Bahn delays

The news of trains stopped in Switzerland amuses other countries. “Germany’s delayed trains trigger a cultural crisis,” is the headline Wall Street Journal on August 9, 2023. “Germany, the country of careful planning and punctuality, does not seem to be able to get its trains running on time,” writes the newspaper. On Twitter and Reddit, users can also be contacted via the Deutsche Bahn, who keeps joking on social media posts. Here are ten more examples:

1. “A Perfect Record: All Three Trains Were Late”

3. “Remember when Germany was known for efficiency and German engineering?” – @worldexplorer5 on Reddit

4. “It’s hilarious how Europeans claim to love the idea of ​​night trains and fewer flights and accuse Americans of driving/flying anywhere when the state of trains in Europe is like this lol” – @angelscrying123 on Reddit

Not the only one American making fun of Europeans – like in the European Summer Trend.

5. “Get advice from Switzerland, seriously” – @EarthyFeet on Reddit

6. “I recently saw the vlog of a chess player who was competing in Dortmund. His train was always late, it was embarrassing to see.”

7. TikToker Liam Carpenter is from England. In his videos, he regularly makes fun of DB’s punctuality. Just like here:

More on Liam? Here BuzzFeed reports on the TikToker, who is teasing the Germans a bit with his videos.

8. “Deutsche Bahn is a fucking joke. When I moved to Germany two years ago for work reasons, I thought that using public transport (trains) to get to work would be a viable (and environmentally friendly) alternative to the car. Boy was I wrong…” – @GroomDaLion on Reddit.

9. “German trains are known to be always late. The ONLY organization in this country that fails when it comes to punctuality is Deutsche Bahn!”

10. “German trains 2023. Always late, always overcrowded, no good internet access, no working toilets, medium speed, plane much faster, no catering service in operation,” criticizes Gunther Fehlinger, chairman of the Austrian committee for NATO enlargements.

More on the subject: Here a train attendant talks about train delays: “Then that really pisses me off”

(With material from the dpa)