Dubai (Etihad)

Gulf Business magazine ranked 11 Emirati personalities at the forefront of its list of the 100 most powerful and influential Arab personalities in the world during 2022, a list that included 46 Emirati leaders or men and women running businesses in the UAE.

According to the list’s arrangement, 11 Emirati personalities were among the top twenty, led by His Excellency Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Managing Director and CEO of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company “ADNOC”, who ranked second in the list, and His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Supreme President CEO of Emirates Airline and Group, His Excellency Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Managing Director and CEO of Mubadala Investment Company, businessman Mohamed Alabbar, Mohamed Ibrahim Al Hammadi, CEO of the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation, and Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Chairman of DB Group World and Virgin Hyperloop, which ranked 12th, Her Excellency Reem Al Hashemi, Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director General of the Expo 2020 Dubai Bureau, His Excellency Abdul Aziz Al Ghurair, Chairman of Mashreq, and Hana Al Rostamani, Group CEO of First Abu Dhabi Bank and His Excellency Mohammed Ibrahim Al Shaibani, Managing Director of the Governmental Investment Corporation of Dubai, who ranked 20 on the list.

The list included many other Emirati personalities and leaders of companies and institutions operating in the UAE, in various sectors such as diplomacy, tourism, aviation, space, financial markets, technology, communications, arts, sports and business.