A spokesman for Ukraine’s state emergency service said that 11 people were killed in air strikes in Ukraine over the course of Thursday.
Oleksandr Khoronji told Ukrainian TV that 11 others were injured in the attacks, which included 11 areas and damaged about 35 buildings.
The Ukrainian military said more than 50 missiles and about two dozen drones were used in the air strikes.
Ukrainian Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko stated that several infrastructure sites were damaged, which led to power outages in the regions of Odessa, Kiev and Vinnytsia.
Earlier today, Thursday, Vitali Klitschko, the mayor of the capital, Kyiv, said via the “Telegram” application, that as a result of a missile attack, one person was killed and two others were injured.
In the Odessa and Venezia regions, there were reports of attacks on infrastructure. Authorities in the southern Ukrainian city of Odessa said there were problems with electricity and water supplies, urging residents to take the weather alert seriously.
