Inside the Games: 11 countries are unhappy with Russia’s participation in the General Assembly of the Olympic Committees

11 countries opposed the participation of Russia and Belarus in the General Assembly of the Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) in Seoul from 18 to 21 October. This is reported Inside the Games.

According to the portal, representatives of a number of countries were dissatisfied with the invitation to this meeting of the head of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) Stanislav Pozdnyakov and his colleagues from the Belarusian committee. Dissenters include delegates from Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Estonia, Switzerland, Finland, Iceland, Montenegro, Kosovo, the Faroe Islands and Greenland.

At the same time, Portugal and North Macedonia supported the participation of Russian and Belarusian representatives in the General Assembly. Three more countries – Italy, Greece, Bosnia and Herzegovina – did not speak out against it. The Italians referred to the recommendations of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), which did not indicate that the removal of Russians from international tournaments and other events applies not only to athletes, but also to officials.

At the end of February, many sports organizations banned the national teams of Russia and Belarus from participating in tournaments on the recommendation of the IOC. In some disciplines, such as motorsport, cycling, tennis and chess, Russians continue to compete without a flag.