Ras Al Khaimah Police announced that drivers must adhere to 11 conditions while driving vehicles safely in fog and volatile weather conditions, to avoid accidents or commit traffic violations.

She explained that if drivers do not comply with the traffic instructions and walk in fog times without using lights, the driver will be subject to a fine of 500 dirhams and four black points. Black in accordance with Article 104 regarding traffic control rules and procedures. She pointed out that drivers should reduce the speed as much as possible to reach 50 kilometers per hour during fog, leave more distance behind other cars and calculate at least five seconds to come to a complete stop, use low lighting, and open the window slightly to better see the surrounding environment.

She stated that the car must be driven in low-speed lanes, and to avoid changing the car’s lane except when necessary because this puts the driver at risk, in addition to using the right edge of the road or road lines as a guide, and not using four-way signals because it poses a danger for other drivers to believe that the driver is stopped in the middle of the road .

She pointed out that the four-way signals should not be used except in the event of a complete stop, and you must stop on the right side of the road when there is no visibility and turn on the four-way traffic signals.



