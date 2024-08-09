Chihuahua.- Eleven campuses of the Colegio de Bachilleres (Cobach) in the North Zone received sports equipment, which will facilitate the practice of various disciplines for students.

The items were delivered by the General Directorate of the College of Bachelors of the State of Chihuahua (COBACH) to campuses 5, 6, 7, 9, 11, 16 and 19 in Ciudad Juárez, as well as 17 in Ahumada, 18 in Nuevo Casas Grandes, 23 in Guadalupe and 24 in Casas Grandes, reported Cobach staff.

The event was headed by the general director of the Colegios de Bachilleres, Reyes Humberto de las Casas Muñoz, who highlighted the importance of promoting sport among students, as it is an area of ​​opportunity for development and strengthening of skills and values.

The official presentation took place in the Cobach gymnasium, with the presence of teachers specializing in sports, who received equipment for the practice of disciplines such as baseball, basketball, volleyball, soccer, indoor soccer, football, athletics and softball.

“During the event, the development of the recent sports events of the Interbachilleres 2024 was recognized, in which the students demonstrated not only their sports skills, but also a great team spirit and camaraderie,” it was announced.

The administrative director, Santiago de las Casas, the academic director, José Luis García Rodríguez, and the coordinator of the Northern Zone, Laura Robledo Vega, were also present at the presentation.