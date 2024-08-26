South Korea’s health authorities said Monday that 11 cases of monkeypox have been reported so far this year in the Republic of Korea, but all of the cases detected were of the less deadly “Clyde 2” strain.

The Korean News Agency “Yonhap” quoted the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency as saying that the last case reported was this month, and health authorities have strengthened border screening to deal with the new strain, noting that Korea reported 151 cases of the virus last year, stressing that the government continues to monitor the possible influx of new strains from abroad.