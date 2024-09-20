Sources from the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) confirmed the discovery of 11 lifeless bodies in the municipality of Ojinaga, this morning.

The bodies were found on land near the facilities of the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE), on Seventh Street.

In the coming hours, the authorities will provide more details about the incident.

Just last Sunday, Ojinaga and the neighboring municipalities of Coyame and Manuel Benavides were the scene of violent incidents that left six dead.