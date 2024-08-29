11 bit studios has released its financial report relating to the first half of 2024. The Polish developer Expects strong results from Frostpunk 2 and The Alters launches and also shared some data on third-party games it has released in the past few months.

According to the report, 11 bit studios achieved PLN 30.76 million (approximately EUR 7.9 million) in revenue in the first half of 2024, up 24.1% from the previous year, driven by third-party games such as The Thaumaturge, Indika and The Invincible. However, first-party games, particularly Frostpunk and This War of Mine, accounted for 48% of revenue in the period under consideration.

Most of the sales were made in the United States (76% of the total), followed by the United Kingdom (11%), Japan (4.4%), Poland (2.9%) and the rest of the European Union ((2.6%). China stopped at 0.3%.