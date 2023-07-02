Choosing a new smartphone is always a complicated task, as we must analyze price, performance and other important aspects of each device.
Perhaps one of the most important points to analyze are the characteristics offered by the latest generation cell phones (2023), since these are the ideal option in terms of current affairs and innovation.
Due to the above, we have decided to bring a list of 11 smartphones 2023 that you can buy for less than 7 thousand pesos on the Amazon platform. Most of these kits are mid to upper mid range and offer features that are sure to impress you.
OPPO A57
OPPO A57 is one of the ideal options for this 2023, because despite being a team that came out at the end of 2023, it is still a very up-to-date smartphone. Best of all, this device is priced at Coppel at $5,499.
Features OPPO A57
- Screen: 6.56 inches 1612 x 720 HD+
- RAM memory: 4GB
- Storage: 128GB
- Main camera: Multiple of (3MP, f/2.2; FOV 80°, 2MP, f/2.4; FOV 89°)
- Front Camera: 8 MP; f/2.0; FOV 79°
Huawei Nova 11i
Huawei is undoubtedly one of the Chinese technology brands that has positioned itself as a favorite in the Mexican market, thanks to its incredible variety of devices that give us good growth and quality. This is just what we can find in Huawei Nova 11i a device that can be your next purchase on Amazon, since you can find it on the Jeff Bezos platform at a price with discount of $5,999.00.
Features Huawei Nova 11i
- Display: 6.8-inch LCD, 2,388 x 1,080 pixel resolution
- RAM memory: 8GB
- Storage: 128GB
- Processor: Snapdragon 680
- Main camera: Multiple of (48 MP F1.8 aperture, 2 MP F2.4 aperture)
- Front camera: 16MP
- Battery: 5,000mAh
Samsung Galaxy A34 5G
Known as one of Samsung’s cheapest mid-range phones, the Samsung Galaxy 34 5G It is the ideal phone for you, as it perfectly combines memory, processing and design. Also, something special about this equipment is that you can buy it in Amazon At a price of $4,865.00 that brings a 35% discount applied.
- Features Galaxy A34 5G
- Screen: 6.6-inch Super AMOLED, FullHD+ resolution of 1,080 x 2,340p
- Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 1080
- RAM memory: 6/8 GB
- Storage: 128/ 256 GB
- Main camera: Multiple of (48 Mp f/.18, 8 Mp f/2.2, 5 Mp f/2.4)
- Front camera: 13 Mp
- Battery: 5,000 mAh
HONOR X7a
HONOR X7a is one of the new generation devices that arrived with force this 2023, since the equipment of the manufacturer of Chinese origin boasts of having a large battery, affordable price and an excellent camera. The best of all this is that you can buy this device at Amazon at an offer price of $3,666 pesos.
HONOR X7a Features
- Screen: 6.7-inch diagonal, HD+ resolution of 1,600 x 720 pixels
- Processor: MT6765H (MediaTek Helio G37)
- Ram memory: 4/6 GB
- Storage: 128GB
- Main camera: Multiple of (50 Mp f/1.8, 5 Mp f/2.2, 2 Mp f/2.4)
- Front camera: 8 Mpx f/2.0
- Battery: 5,330 mAh
Xiaomi Redmi Note 12
If what you are looking for is an affordable price and high quality, you can find this at Xiaomi Redmi Note 12a low-medium range equipment that offers you interesting features at a bargain price of $3,245 pesos in Amazon Mexico.
Features of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12
- 6.67″ Full HD+ AMOLED screen
- RAM memory: 4/6/8 GB
- Storage: 64/128 GB
- Main camera: Multiple of (50 MP f/1.8, 8 MP f/2.2, 2 MP f/2.4)
- Front camera: 13 MP f/2.45
- Battery: 5000mAh
Other interesting cell phones of this 2023
Motorola Moto G53 5G
Characteristics
- Screen: 6.5-inch LCD with HD+ resolution
- RAM memory: 8GB
- Storage: 128GB
- Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 480+
- Main camera: Multiple of (50MP, 2MP)
- Front camera: 8MP
- Battery: 5,000 mAh
- Price: $4,999.00 in Telcel
realme 10
Characteristics:
- Screen: 6.4-inch AMOLED
- Ratio 20:9 Full HD+
- RAM memory: 8GB
- Storage: 128GB
- Processor: MediaTek Helio G99 at 2.2GHz
- Main camera: Multiple of (50MP, 2MP)
- Front camera: 16MP
- Battery: 5,000 mAh
- Price: 4,899 pesos
LITTLE X5 Pro
Characteristics
- Screen: 6.67-inch FullHD+ Flow AMOLED at 2,400 x 1,080 pixels
- RAM memory: 6/8 GB
- Storage: 128/256 GB
- Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G @ 2.4GHz
- Main camera: Multiple of (108MP, 8MP, 2MP)
- Front camera: 16MP
- Battery: 5,000mAh
- Price: $4,379 on Amazon
xiaomi redmi 12
Characteristics
- Screen: 6.79″ Full HD+ LCD
- RAM memory: 4/8 GB
- Storage: 128/ 256 GB
- Processor: Helio G88
- Main camera: Multiple of (50 MP f/1.8, 8 MP f/2.2 UGA, 2 MP f/2.4)
- Front camera: 8MP
- Battery: 5,000 mAh
- Price: $3,141
Motorola Moto G23
Characteristics
- Display: 6.5-inch LCD
- 1600 x 720p HD+ resolution
- RAM memory: 8GB
- Storage: 128/512 GB
- Processor: MediaTek Helio G85
- Main camera: Multiple of (50MP, 5MP, 2MP)
- Front camera: 16MP
- Battery: 5,000mAh
- Price: $4,499 in motorola online store
live Y22s
Characteristics
- Display: LCD 6.55″
- HD+
- RAM memory: 6GB
- Storage: 128GB
- Processor: Snapdragon 680
- Main camera: Multiple of (50MP, 2MP, 2MP)
- Front camera: 8MP
- Battery: 5,000mAh
- Price: $6,499 in Telcel
