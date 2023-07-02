Choosing a new smartphone is always a complicated task, as we must analyze price, performance and other important aspects of each device.

Perhaps one of the most important points to analyze are the characteristics offered by the latest generation cell phones (2023), since these are the ideal option in terms of current affairs and innovation.

Due to the above, we have decided to bring a list of 11 smartphones 2023 that you can buy for less than 7 thousand pesos on the Amazon platform. Most of these kits are mid to upper mid range and offer features that are sure to impress you.

OPPO A57

OPPO A57 is one of the ideal options for this 2023, because despite being a team that came out at the end of 2023, it is still a very up-to-date smartphone. Best of all, this device is priced at Coppel at $5,499.

Features OPPO A57

Screen: 6.56 inches 1612 x 720 HD+

RAM memory: 4GB

Storage: 128GB

Main camera: Multiple of (3MP, f/2.2; FOV 80°, 2MP, f/2.4; FOV 89°)

Front Camera: 8 MP; f/2.0; FOV 79°

Huawei Nova 11i

Huawei is undoubtedly one of the Chinese technology brands that has positioned itself as a favorite in the Mexican market, thanks to its incredible variety of devices that give us good growth and quality. This is just what we can find in Huawei Nova 11i a device that can be your next purchase on Amazon, since you can find it on the Jeff Bezos platform at a price with discount of $5,999.00.

Features Huawei Nova 11i

Display: 6.8-inch LCD, 2,388 x 1,080 pixel resolution

RAM memory: 8GB

Storage: 128GB

Processor: Snapdragon 680

Main camera: Multiple of (48 MP F1.8 aperture, 2 MP F2.4 aperture)

Front camera: 16MP

Battery: 5,000mAh

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G

Known as one of Samsung’s cheapest mid-range phones, the Samsung Galaxy 34 5G It is the ideal phone for you, as it perfectly combines memory, processing and design. Also, something special about this equipment is that you can buy it in Amazon At a price of $4,865.00 that brings a 35% discount applied.

Features Galaxy A34 5G

Screen: 6.6-inch Super AMOLED, FullHD+ resolution of 1,080 x 2,340p

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 1080

RAM memory: 6/8 GB

Storage: 128/ 256 GB

Main camera: Multiple of (48 Mp f/.18, 8 Mp f/2.2, 5 Mp f/2.4)

Front camera: 13 Mp

Battery: 5,000 mAh

HONOR X7a

HONOR X7a is one of the new generation devices that arrived with force this 2023, since the equipment of the manufacturer of Chinese origin boasts of having a large battery, affordable price and an excellent camera. The best of all this is that you can buy this device at Amazon at an offer price of $3,666 pesos.

HONOR X7a Features

Screen: 6.7-inch diagonal, HD+ resolution of 1,600 x 720 pixels

Processor: MT6765H (MediaTek Helio G37)

Ram memory: 4/6 GB

Storage: 128GB

Main camera: Multiple of (50 Mp f/1.8, 5 Mp f/2.2, 2 Mp f/2.4)

Front camera: 8 Mpx f/2.0

Battery: 5,330 mAh

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12

If what you are looking for is an affordable price and high quality, you can find this at Xiaomi Redmi Note 12a low-medium range equipment that offers you interesting features at a bargain price of $3,245 pesos in Amazon Mexico.

Features of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12

6.67″ Full HD+ AMOLED screen

RAM memory: 4/6/8 GB

Storage: 64/128 GB

Main camera: Multiple of (50 MP f/1.8, 8 MP f/2.2, 2 MP f/2.4)

Front camera: 13 MP f/2.45

Battery: 5000mAh

Other interesting cell phones of this 2023

Motorola Moto G53 5G

Characteristics

Screen: 6.5-inch LCD with HD+ resolution

RAM memory: 8GB

Storage: 128GB

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 480+

Main camera: Multiple of (50MP, 2MP)

Front camera: 8MP

Battery: 5,000 mAh

Price: $4,999.00 in Telcel

realme 10

Characteristics:

Screen: 6.4-inch AMOLED

Ratio 20:9 Full HD+

RAM memory: 8GB

Storage: 128GB

Processor: MediaTek Helio G99 at 2.2GHz

Main camera: Multiple of (50MP, 2MP)

Front camera: 16MP

Battery: 5,000 mAh

Price: 4,899 pesos

LITTLE X5 Pro

Characteristics

Screen: 6.67-inch FullHD+ Flow AMOLED at 2,400 x 1,080 pixels

RAM memory: 6/8 GB

Storage: 128/256 GB

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G @ 2.4GHz

Main camera: Multiple of (108MP, 8MP, 2MP)

Front camera: 16MP

Battery: 5,000mAh

Price: $4,379 on Amazon

xiaomi redmi 12

Characteristics

Screen: 6.79″ Full HD+ LCD

RAM memory: 4/8 GB

Storage: 128/ 256 GB

Processor: Helio G88

Main camera: Multiple of (50 MP f/1.8, 8 MP f/2.2 UGA, 2 MP f/2.4)

Front camera: 8MP

Battery: 5,000 mAh

Price: $3,141

Motorola Moto G23

Characteristics

Display: 6.5-inch LCD

1600 x 720p HD+ resolution

RAM memory: 8GB

Storage: 128/512 GB

Processor: MediaTek Helio G85

Main camera: Multiple of (50MP, 5MP, 2MP)

Front camera: 16MP

Battery: 5,000mAh

Price: $4,499 in motorola online store

live Y22s

Characteristics