Units of the Investigative Police (PDI) of Chile arrested eleven members of the transnational criminal organization “Tren de Aragua”, born in Venezuela, in the framework of an investigation carried out in the northern region of Tarapacá, on the northern border, reported this Monday the aforementioned body.

According to a statement, eight of the detainees are of Venezuelan nationality, two Dominicans and one Colombianarrested in various raids carried out in the city of Coquimbo and the Chilean capital.

The PDI agents also seized more than 170 kilos of drugs, mostly cannabis and cocaine, along with cash, vehicles -among them a bus that served as drug courier- and other species.

“It is a highly complex investigation since they are trying to dismantle cells that belong to the transnational group Tren de Aragua”said the PDI.

The criminal gang was formed in the Venezuelan prison of Tocorón, with the blackmail of inmates as its first business. He then designed a hierarchical structure around the leaders in the prison, which he replicated abroad.

The Venezuelan migration crisis was the tool used by the aforementioned criminal organization to spread throughout South America and establish itself in countries such as Colombia, Peru, Bolivia and Chile, where it created networks and appropriated unauthorized border crossings through coercion, blackmail and of corruption.

Many of its members are victims of the same organization, people incorporated after being forced to pay a periodic fee to maintain their business or their physical integrity.

Last week, in the Chilean city of Arica, on the border with Peru and Bolivia, Jonahary Jaqueline Navarro, alias “La China”, one of the alleged leaders of the international structure of the gang that had ties to Peru, was arrested.

