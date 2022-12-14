Aguascalientes.- 11 Aguascalientes were stranded in Peru, after the blockade of roads and airports due to the political crisis that crosses the country.

However, the governor of Aguascalientes, Tere Jiménez assured that she had already communicated with Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebradto collaborate and bring the hydrocalids back home.

“I have contacted Andrea and the 10 more hydrocalids that are stranded in Cusco, Peru, and I immediately spoke with the Foreign Minister @m_ebrard to facilitate their shelter, food and per diem necessary for their safe return to Mexico”, assured the governor.

For his part, Marcelo Ebrad affirmed that he already maintains communication with several groups of Mexicans in Peru.

“In communication with various groups of Mexicans in Peru. Organizing support for food and support. Coordinating efforts to expedite your return to Mexico”, published the chancellor through social networks.

The 11 hydrocalids were trapped in Peru after going with a travel agency called ‘Viajando Andamos’, who published videos of Mexicans asking for support to return to Aguascalientes, as documented by BI Noticias.

The agency mentioned several officials to ask for support, since highways and airports are blocked, however, the videos were deleted from the agency’s pages.

It is worth mentioning that A group of teenagers who went to participate in the Tournament are also stranded. International “First Poliejido Cup”, in which they were champions, however, it was not possible for them to reach the plane.

Marcela Pineda, mother of one of the young people, called for a military plane to be sent as commercial flights are blocked like the highways, according to what he declared for Milenio.