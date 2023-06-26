The Ministry of the Interior revealed that the anti-narcotics agencies managed last year to seize 10,315 suspects in drug crimes, and the quantities seized at the state level amounted to 11,884 kilograms.

And it was able to block 1,574 websites and accounts promoting drugs on social media in 2022, noting that the concerned agencies are conducting their electronic patrols continuously to monitor websites and accounts used to promote drugs.

In detail, the United Arab Emirates joins the countries of the world in celebrating the International Day for Drug Control, which falls on the 26th of June every year, and is held under the slogan “Participate with us to prevent it”, which was launched by Lieutenant General His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior and Chairman of the Council of Ministers. Drug control in the country, to be the main title of an educational campaign at the state level, which was launched at the beginning of this month with expanded activities aimed at enhancing awareness of the dangers of this scourge, and explaining ways to confront drug dealers through social media programmes.

The Ministry of Interior stated that the UAE has been keen, since its establishment, to combat drugs and stand with the international community to confront them, combat trafficking in them, and confront transnational gangs according to an integrated system, adopted by several parties, led by the Ministry of Interior, and these authorities adopt community awareness as an effective method to limit the spread of this scourge. And combat it, by launching many initiatives, activities and various programs. The state has put in place proactive plans, preventive educational programs and initiatives to combat drugs in accordance with international standards for drug prevention, which has helped effectively in cracking down on drug dealers and users. It has also enacted strict laws to combat the dealers and promoters of these toxins. These laws have succeeded in preserving the fabric of Emirati society. , who sees drugs as an imminent danger to individuals and societies.

The UAE has invested great efforts in developing and raising the capabilities of work teams and anti-drug men at the state level, to enable them to discover new innovative criminal patterns, and the methods that drug dealers and dealers can resort to as an alternative to the prevailing and known methods that they used to follow.

For his part, the Director General of Federal Drug Control, Brigadier General Saeed Abdullah Al Suwaidi, confirmed that the joint efforts of all ministries and federal and local authorities in the country are continuing to enhance the successes achieved, according to strategies, policies and plans that have proven effective in reducing drug smuggling to the country and combating its dealers and promoters, believing in teamwork. Harmonious according to a harmonious professional and professional integration.

Al-Suwaidi said: “No matter how many new methods are used by drug-promoting gangs from outside the country, and they try to exploit social media applications to spread their poisons among the segments of society, but the eyes of the control and the concerned authorities will always be on the lookout.”

Al-Suwaidi stressed that “the campaign launched by Lieutenant General His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan to prevent the exploitation of social media platforms to promote drugs under the slogan (Share with us to prevent it), had a great impact and interaction at the societal level.”

He pointed out that the most important challenges facing drug control agencies in the world is the shift to electronic promotion, trying to benefit from these modern technologies, and from here it is necessary to strengthen international work and coordination in order to develop capacities and take effective proactive steps, including awareness campaigns, pointing to the active role of Tadhafur. Efforts between the various institutional and societal bodies to stand against and fight drugs.

And he stressed the determination of the Ministry of the Interior to move forward to confront the scourge of drugs, pointing out that the ministry continues to strike drug smuggling and promotion networks in its heartland through distinguished regional and international cooperation with the counterpart agencies of those countries, as large quantities were seized in those operations to combat drugs and drain their sources.

international control

The Ministry of the Interior was able to strike drug smuggling and promotion networks in its own backyard through distinguished regional and international cooperation with the counterpart agencies of those countries, as the number of operations carried out by the security services in the past year reached 91 operations, which resulted in the arrest of 94 suspects, some of whom represent a number of large heads that It manages promotion networks through social media platforms from abroad, through joint international cooperation, and the seized quantities amounted to 2461 kilograms.

Website blocking

