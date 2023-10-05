The Ministry of Health and Community Protection reported that 11.8% of the country’s population has diabetes and 11.7% of the population has risk factors and precursors to developing the disease in the future, according to a survey conducted in 2018.

Federal and local health authorities launched a national campaign for early detection of prediabetes and its incidence, to enhance diabetes prevention, and in an effort to achieve the goal of the national indicator for reducing the prevalence of the disease in the country.

It announced the provision of examination services through medical centers throughout the country, organizing visits for employees of the government and private sectors, and providing the examination service at their workplaces, where examination will be conducted for about 5,000 people during the first 100 days of the campaign.

The campaign, which will last for a year, aims to provide health advice and guidance immediately after the examination to regulate the lifestyle of groups most at risk of developing diabetes and inform them of the available treatment options.

The campaign was launched during a press conference held by the Ministry, in the presence of the Assistant Undersecretary for the Public Health Sector, Dr. Hussein Abdul Rahman Al-Rand, the Executive Director of the Public Health Sector at the Abu Dhabi Public Health Center, Dr. Omniyat Al-Hajri, and the Director of Ibrahim bin Hamad Obaidullah Hospital, Chairman of the Diabetes Committee at the Emirates Services Corporation. Health, Dr. Yousef Al-Tair, Head of the Health Promotion and Education Department at the Dubai Health Authority, Dr. Hind Al-Awadhi, and Director of the Medical Affairs and Primary Health Care Department at the Dubai Academic Health Corporation, Dr. Kalitham Al-Mazrouei.

The joint initiative between health authorities and several private sector companies works to provide its services to the residents of the Emirates by organizing tours of workplaces in the government and private sectors, which include free examination in addition to digital questionnaires to assess the risk of infection, followed by hemoglobin tests (cumulative blood sugar) for people who… Questionnaires showed an increased likelihood of having diabetes or prediabetes.

This simplified approach includes accurately tracking each patient’s data and providing continuous follow-up and medical consultations after three months and six months. It also aims to educate individuals and provide support to them through the hotline (800-DIABEAT), which provides follow-up services and responds to inquiries for all individuals who have been diagnosed. Diagnosing them with pre-diabetes or diabetes during the campaign, with the aim of treating prediabetes and preventing it from developing into an actual disease, in addition to helping people with diabetes control the disease.

Dr. Hussein Al-Rand announced the start of the national health survey, in cooperation with the World Health Organization, during the first quarter of next year, and it will be conducted on about 10,000 families nationwide.

Al-Rand said: “The national health survey will focus, in some aspects, on diabetes to determine the new rate of spread of this disease in the country, as the results of the survey conducted in 2018 indicate that 11.8% of the population have diabetes and 11.7% have risk factors and pre-existing conditions.” Getting the disease in the future.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention is poised to leverage the transformative capabilities of artificial intelligence (AI) in seeking to enhance diabetes prevention and early detection, allowing for early intervention and improved patient outcomes.

The most important objectives of the campaign include collecting data at the national level and analyzing the results to determine the benefits of early detection and rapid intervention to reduce the risk factors of diabetes, in line with the UAE Centennial Vision 2071.

The resulting data will be documented in medical research, after the campaign is completed. The Ministry invited institutions and individuals residing in the country to participate in the early diabetes screening programme.