The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department revealed that it has adopted 11 global indicators to measure performance and achieve global leadership results, noting that it implemented, during the past year, six distinguished judicial projects. It also introduced artificial intelligence into the litigation system, through which data is analyzed before decisions are made, and it showed The department’s statistics: More than 920,432 judicial requests were completed remotely, and 11,749 civil marriage transactions were documented, in addition to 2,978 transactions related to civil wills.

The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department confirmed that its forward-looking vision is based on establishing smart and innovative future courts that provide world-class services, as an embodiment of the aspirations and visions of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and in implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister, Head of the Presidential Court, and Head of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, to implement best practices in the judicial system, in a way that supports the directions of the Abu Dhabi government, and enhances its competitive position, noting that the digital transformation in Abu Dhabi courts has borne fruit in developing all judicial procedures and services. justice, and achieving complete justice.

The Director of the Strategic Planning and Institutional Development Department at the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, Abdullah Saif Zahran, confirmed during the media forum organized by the Department yesterday, under the title “Abu Dhabi Courts… Leadership and Progress in Global Judicial Indicators,” that the Department has made remarkable progress in global judicial indicators related to periods. The time limit for litigation, with an average of 40 days for the number of days to decide cases in the courts of first instance, and 36 days in the courts of appeal during the year 2023.

Zahran revealed that the six most prominent development projects completed in 2023 included a project to implement the smart judicial rulings system in criminal courts, a project to automatically cancel implementation decisions related to the payment of financial amounts in all judicial rulings, a project to automatically disburse expenses in personal status enforcement files, and a project to establish The Office of Justice Services in English in Abu Dhabi, and a draft action plan for penal and correctional facilities that included 18 indicators, within the framework of implementing the law issued regarding transferring the jurisdictions of these facilities to the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, as of January 1, 2024, in addition to the service of immediate delivery of marriage contracts digitally via Text messages and approved electronic channels.

He pointed out that the department has expanded its use of artificial intelligence to facilitate procedures, as business intelligence is used to create a unified file for the customer, based on the identity numbers and unified numbers of the customers, linked to the entry mechanisms authenticated by the digital identity, through which all transactions related to the customer with the department can be viewed. Its various departments, including courts, prosecutions, and other judicial services, enable him to submit requests, follow up on their status, pay fees, create smart reports for the financial files of the litigant’s various lawsuits, and direct him to subsequent procedures according to the stage of the transaction, which speeds up the restoration of rights, decision-making, and reduces procedures.