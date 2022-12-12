In the third quarter of this year, statistics from the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation revealed an increase in the number of workers in the private sector by approximately 11.6%, compared to the same period last year 2021, while the number of private sector establishments increased by approximately 8.5%.

Statistics for the third quarter of this year indicated that the total employment in the private sector amounted to five million and 477 thousand and 366 workers, compared to four million and 910 thousand and 110 workers in the third quarter of last year, and the number of private sector establishments under the umbrella of the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation reached 405. Thousands and 733 establishments in the third quarter of this year, compared to 373 thousand and 984 establishments in the third quarter of last year. The statistic showed that four sectors controlled the largest number of labor force in the private sector, led by the construction sector, with 1,386,498 workers, followed by the trade and repair services sector, with 1,129,192 workers, and then the business services sector, with 1,129,192 workers. One million and 63 thousand and 497 workers, and finally the manufacturing industries with 660 thousand and 863 workers.

The mining and quarrying sectors (8,300 workers), water, electricity and gas (9,455 workers), and fishing (11,668 workers) were the least in the number of private sector workers.

The statistics stated that the largest segment of employment in the private sector, which numbered two million and 154 thousand and 333 workers, ranged in age from 25 to 34 years, while the number of males working in this sector reached four million and 857 thousand and 927, and the number of females reached 619 thousand and 439.

On the other hand, the Ministry and the Federal Authority for Identity, Nationality, Customs and Ports Security completed four million and 719 thousand transactions from the beginning of the year 2022 until the end of last October, through the electronic link between them, according to which 35 joint services are provided, including 23 services for employers and families that employ workers. Ancillary service, and 12 services for private sector establishments and their employees.

The total number of transactions related to auxiliary service workers from the beginning of the year 2022 until the end of last October amounted to one million and 200 thousand transactions, including the issuance of a new work contract for an assistant worker, the issuance and renewal of a residence permit for an assistant worker, change of employer (modification of status), and the cancellation of a work permit for an assistant worker. (cancellation of entry permit) inside the country, cancellation of a domestic worker’s work permit (entry permit) outside the country, cancellation of a domestic worker’s employment contract (residence permit) outside the country, cancellation of a domestic worker’s employment contract (residence permit) within the country and a complaint of a domestic worker’s absence from work, And other 23 services are joint services between the Ministry and the Authority.

The number of transactions related to private sector establishments and their employees, which were completed through the electronic link between the Ministry and the Authority during the same period, reached three million and 519 thousand transactions, which included checking the date of entry, canceling a labor card, golden residency transactions, a temporary work permit, a partial work permit and other transactions. .

