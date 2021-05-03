The value of real estate transactions in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi amounted to 11.5 billion dirhams during the first quarter of this year, as they were achieved through 3,847 transactions that included transactions of land, buildings and real estate units. The report on real estate trading indicators issued by the Department of Municipalities and Transport showed that the real estate sector in the emirate was registered 1755 transactions. Sale of real estate worth 5 billion dirhams, and 2,092 mortgage transactions amounting to 6.5 billion dirhams.

Al Reem is in the lead

Al Reem Island topped the list of transactions with 1.6 billion dirhams, followed by Abu Dhabi Island with 907 million dirhams, then Yas Island with 649 million dirhams of transactions, Saadiyat Island with 446 million dirhams, while Khalifa City came in fifth place with 225 million dirhams, while the Al Raha Beach area ranked fifth. The sixth, with a turnover of 196 million dirhams, and the other sums were distributed to various regions of the emirate.

Real estate sales

In its periodic report on the indicators of real estate transactions in the emirate, the department indicated that real estate sales were generally distributed on lands, buildings and units, as lands and buildings accounted for 66% of total sales during the first quarter of this year, equivalent to 3.3 billion dirhams, which took place through 777 transactions. The share of real estate units in the total sales value during the same period represented 34% through sales of 1.7 billion dirhams, which were completed through 978 transactions.

In the same context, lands and buildings accounted for the majority of mortgage transactions with a value of AED 6.2 billion, or 96% of the total value of mortgages, while the share of real estate units from the total value of mortgages constituted 4% of the value of 242 million dirhams through 156 mortgage transactions. .

The report indicates that approximately 6.5 billion dirhams were recorded in the value of mortgage transactions, which reflects the continued confidence of banks in the real estate market in Abu Dhabi, thus enhancing the positive outlook for its future.

Trust and transparency

Dr. Adeeb Al-Afifi, Executive Director of the Real Estate Sector at the Department of Municipalities and Transport, said: We are keen and sustainable to provide specialized evidence in the real estate market through our periodic reports to confirm the continuation of our approach to transparency and our full confidence in the continuation of writing the success story of the UAE capital at all levels, and to continue implementing Abu Dhabi’s strategy, which over the past year clearly resulted in the best model approach in how to face the economic, health and social consequences of the pandemic on the global level.

He added: We are working within the department continuously and in close coordination with the concerned authorities and our partners to promote the concepts of sustainable economic development in our markets to ensure an attractive investment environment according to the directives of the wise leadership and based on its ambitious vision. More stimulating competitiveness enhancers and providing more investment opportunities during the coming stage.

The value of real estate transactions in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi during the past year amounted to 74 billion dirhams, as 19 thousand transactions were completed, including sales and mortgages of land, buildings and real estate units for all types of land use, with a growth of 28%, compared to the value of transactions during 2019, which amounted to 58 billion dirhams.