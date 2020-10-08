In Russia, over the past day, 11,493 new cases of coronavirus infection were detected in all regions of the country. This is reported by the operational headquarters in its Telegram-channel on Thursday, October 8th.

Most of the infected are in Moscow (3323), St. Petersburg (461) and the Moscow region (433). Least of all – in the Nenets and Chukotka Autonomous Districts (1 and 2, respectively). Also, in a day, 191 patients with coronavirus died, 7054 people recovered…

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 1 260 112 cases of coronavirus have been recorded in 85 regions in Russia, of which 1 002 329 people recovered, 21 865 died.

Earlier it became known that the increase in the incidence of coronavirus in Russia will stop in at least three weeks under the optimistic scenario. According to other calculations, it may drag on for a couple of months, then the turning point will come before the New Year. Infectionist, vaccinologist Yevgeny Timakov predicted stabilization of the situation within a month, after which a slow decline will begin.