The number of people infected with coronavirus in Russia per day increased by 11,385. The total number of infected has reached 4,290,135. This is reported by the operational headquarters for combating the spread of infection in its Telegram-channel Thursday, March 4th.

Most of all new cases – 2,150 – were recorded in Moscow. St. Petersburg (986 cases) and the Moscow Region (693 cases) are also leaders in the increase in the incidence per day. The lowest growth rates are in the Chukotka Autonomous Okrug and the Jewish Autonomous Region (one and three cases, respectively).

Also, over the past day, 475 patients with coronavirus have died in Russia. In total, according to the operational headquarters, 87,823 people have died with a confirmed diagnosis.

Number of discharged patients increased per day by 16,123. A total of 3,869,857 patients recovered.