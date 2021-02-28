In Russia, over the past day, 11,359 new cases of coronavirus infection were detected. The total number of infections during the pandemic in the country reached 4,246,079. This was announced on Sunday, February 28, by the operational headquarters for control and monitoring of the spread of infection in its Telegram-channel.

According to the headquarters, over the past day, new infected people were found in 84 regions. Most cases were detected in Moscow (1737), St. Petersburg (939) and the Moscow region (617), least of all – in the Magadan region (5), the Jewish Autonomous Region (3) and the Chukotka Autonomous Okrug (1).

It is clarified that 379 patients with coronavirus died in a day. Thus, the total number of deaths for the entire period of the pandemic in Russia reached 86,122. At the same time, 3,811,797 people recovered over the entire period, of which 12,391 were in the last day.

Earlier in February, an infectious disease doctor, Ph.D. Evgeny Timakov listed the reasons for a new outbreak of COVID-19 in the spring. According to him, a decrease in immunity after the winter season, depression, lack of physical activity in the fresh air and the disappearance of antibodies after COVID-19 can contribute to the rise in incidence.