In Russia, over the past day, 11,198 new cases of coronavirus were detected in 85 regions, the total number of infections reached 4,212,100, the operational headquarters said in its Telegram-channel on Thursday 25 February.

Most infections were recorded in Moscow (1406), St. Petersburg (911) and the Moscow region (495). Least of all – in the Nenets (2) and Chukotka (1) Autonomous Districts, and in the Altai Republic (1).

During the day, 446 deaths were recorded; 84 876 people have died since the beginning of the pandemic.

The daily rate of recovery was 16 102, total – 3 767 664.