The father of the beloved actress Jennifer Aniston has died forever, at the age of 89: the moving post published on Instagram

A grave mourning for the well-known actress Jennifer Anstonhis father John Anthony Aniston, known for his great performances in famous soap operas, passed away forever.

The man passed away last 11 November, at the age of 89. The sad announcement was spread by Jennifer Aniston herself, through a moving post posted on his Instagram profile.

A beautiful one black and white photoswhich portrays the actress as a child, in the arms of her sweet and beloved dad:

Sweet dad… John Anthony Aniston You were one of the most beautiful humans I’ve ever known. I am so thankful that you went up to heaven in peace – and without pain. And 11/11 no less! You always had perfect timing. That number will forever have an even greater meaning to me now 🕊️ I will love you until the end of time💔. Don’t forget to visit me 💫🤗❤️.

The star is very attached to the 11/11 issue and today it will have even more significance deep for her. The series of numbers is represented in a tattoo on her left wristwhich she decided to do after the death of her little dog Norman in 2011. 11 is also the birthday of the same historic star of Friends.

Who was Jennifer Aniston’s dad

John Anthony Aniston was originally from Greece. He was born on the island of Crete in 1933. When he was only two, he traveled to the United States with his family.

They then settled permanently in Pennsylvania, where they became managers of a popular restaurant.

Today, Jennifer Aniston’s father is best remembered for his historic role as Victor Kiriakis in the series Days of Our Lives of NBC. A role she landed in 1985 and after which she never left acting.

Among others most important roles of the actor, we remember: Eric Richsrds in the soap The time of our lifeMartin Tourneu in the soap opera Waiting for tomorrowfor his role in Love of Life and for his appearances in Lieutenant Kojak, Star Trek: Voyager, Mission Impossible And Mission Impossible.