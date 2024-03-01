The Emirate of Fujairah witnessed a decrease in the rate of traffic accidents during the past year, according to recent traffic statistics issued by the Fujairah Statistics Center.

The statistics, a copy of which was obtained by Emirates Today, showed that the total number of traffic accidents amounted to 11,162 accidents during the past year, compared to 11,303 traffic accidents during the year 2022, and during the past year seven deaths were recorded as a result of traffic accidents, while the number was in the year in which It was preceded by four deaths, and injuries resulting from traffic accidents rose to 197 minor, moderate and severe injuries during the past year, and 176 injuries in the previous year.

The statistics showed that November recorded the highest rate of accidents and injuries, as 1,035 traffic accidents and 29 minor, moderate, and severe injuries were recorded, followed by May, when accidents reached 1,009 traffic accidents. October comes in third place, with 993 accidents recorded. On the other hand, July recorded the lowest percentage of accidents, as it amounted to 760 traffic accidents.

The Fujairah Police General Command has enhanced traffic awareness among drivers, focused efforts on providing directions and warnings about dangerous behavior on the roads, and enhanced compliance with traffic laws and road safety through continuous awareness campaigns throughout the past year.

The Traffic and Patrols Department at the Fujairah Police General Command confirmed that it has implemented traffic awareness campaigns directed at school students, motorcyclists and pedestrians, with the aim of reducing accident rates, explaining that the majority of accidents are due to several reasons, including excessive speed, distraction while driving, failure to adhere to the designated lane, and deviation. Sudden, red traffic light.

She indicated that she is working to intensify traffic control patrols to raise awareness and control violators, in addition to spreading a culture of respect for pedestrian rights.