In Russia, over the past day, 11,115 new cases of coronavirus infection were detected in 85 regions of the country. This is reported by the operational headquarters in its Telegram-channel on Wednesday 7 October.

Most of the infected are in Moscow (3229), St. Petersburg (456) and the Moscow region (395). Least of all – in the Chukotka and Nenets Autonomous Okrugs (1 each). Also, 202 deaths were recorded per day in patients with coronavirus, recovered 6699 people.

Since the beginning of the pandemic in Russia, 1,248,619 cases of coronavirus have been recorded in 85 regions, of which 21,865 people have died, 995,275 have recovered.

Earlier, on October 6, Russia recorded the largest daily increase in new cases of coronavirus infection since May – 11,615 people. More was only on May 11 – then in Russia 11,656 cases were detected per day. On October 6, Moscow also set an anti-record for the number of new cases of coronavirus. Over the past day, 4082 COVID-19 cases have been identified in the capital. The most recent cases were on May 15, when 4748 diagnoses of coronavirus infection were made in the capital.