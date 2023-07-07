There were 375 votes in favor, 113 against and 3 abstentions; congressmen follow appreciation of the highlights from 10 am this Friday (7.jul)

Of the 375 votes that guaranteed the approval of the tax reform in the 2nd round in the Chamber of Deputies, 109 were from opposition deputies to the government of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT). The scoreboard had 113 votes against and 3 abstentions. Voting ended at 01:39 am this Friday (7.July.2023).

The tax reform session in Casa Baixa started at 11:00 am on Thursday (July 6), but the voting for the 1st round only started around 7:00 pm – there were 382 congressmen in favor, 118 against and 3 abstentions. Here are the full text of the opinion approved (272 KB) and the text which includes all changes from the Chamber (363 KB).

The congressmen will still deliberate on the morning of Friday (7.Jul) on the highlights of the text –excerpts to be voted on separately. After the votes, the project goes to the Senate for consideration in the 2nd semester.

Here’s how many deputies from each non-base party voted in favour:

PL – 18 of 99 gifts;

– of 99 gifts; PP – 40 of 49;

– of 49; republicans – 36 of 41;

– of 41; PSC – two of 3;

– of 3; We can – 11 from 12;

– from 12; Patriots – two from 4.

O Power360 considered PSDB and Citizenship as neutral parties.

Here is the number of deputies from neutral parties who supported:

PSDB – 11 of 14 gifts;

– of 14 gifts; Citizenship – all 4 gifts.

The pro-government base in the Chamber is not seen as consolidated. O Power360 considered PT, PC do B, PV, MDB, PSD, PDT, PSB, Psol, Rede, Avante and Solidariedade as allies.

União Brasil was also considered as a base, but the acronym identifies itself as “independent”. That is, they vote for or against according to the content of the PT projects. The party has 3 names in Lula’s ministries: Juscelino Filho (Communications) and Waldez Goes (Regional development). the deputy Celso Sabino was confirmed to take over the Ministry of Tourism in place of Daniela Carneiro, who asked to leave União Brasil.

Here is the number of base congressmen who voted in favour: