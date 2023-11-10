The Director of the Fujairah Municipality, Engineer Muhammad Al-Afkham, stated that the Buildings Administration issued 109 violations to a number of consultants and contractors in the emirate, including 60 contractors and 49 consultants, since the beginning of this year, indicating that the administration violated 420 consultants and contractors last year, due to their failure to comply with the laws issued by The municipality, which preserves the rights of the home or facility owner.

He stressed that out of concern for the public interest, decisions and laws were issued and circulated to consulting offices and contracting offices that would preserve building safety and improve its standards in the emirate, in addition to preserving the right of the owner of a residential or commercial facility, which was the issuance of an engineer card to all registered engineers, with the aim of registering them in the database. Company data and project requirements. The decision included limiting the test approved by the Buildings Department to the civil and architectural engineer, and that the electrical, mechanical, and civil architectural engineer card (new) would be issued without fees until the end of last June.

He pointed out that the new decisions stipulated that consulting and contracting offices must attach an engineer card issued by the Fujairah Municipality as a basic requirement for updating companies’ data, noting that no other card will be used, in addition to that every engineer who moves from one company to another will be tested.

He stated that the Department of Engineering and Planning Affairs is working on preparing the general structural plan and the executive plan for the Emirate of Fujairah, preparing, updating and following up on the implementation of comprehensive and detailed urban planning for the Emirate, defining and organizing land uses, and also proposing and following up on the implementation of policies, legislation, laws, regulations and procedures for urban planning for the Emirate, and auditing the designs. Construction, in accordance with these legislations, is also responsible for establishing a cooperation mechanism with the private and public sectors to participate in the urban development process, and it is the department responsible for approving all infrastructure projects in the emirate.