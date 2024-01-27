109,309 people benefited from 248 awareness events and lectures carried out by the Abu Dhabi Police Narcotics Control Directorate during the year 2023, targeting all segments of society and focusing on introducing narcotic substances, the causes of abuse, health and physical harms, risk factors, and how to prevent the dangers of these toxins. The Director of the Anti-Narcotics Directorate in the Criminal Security Sector, Brigadier Taher Gharib Al Dhaheri, stressed the Abu Dhabi Police’s interest in developing and providing various community and security awareness programmes, to confront the scourge of drugs and its effects on the individual and society.

He pointed out the directorate's keenness to launch initiatives and campaigns to consolidate societal values ​​around rejecting drugs and their ills, introduce the disease of addiction, and understand its nature, to provide the necessary support from the family and society, and raise awareness about preventing the danger of abuse.