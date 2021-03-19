The “Education for All Classes” report, issued by the Knowledge, Development and Humanity Authority in Dubai, recently stated that the number of private school students in the emirate who are enrolled in the “Rahal” educational project, which looks to the future and is supported by schools, has reached 1084 students during the current academic year.

The authority stated that “Rahhal” is an innovative system that provides students with more opportunities to acquire knowledge and experience anywhere and at any time, to provide the present generation with the skills of the future, and falls under the “10X” initiative, which is one of the initiatives of the Dubai Future Foundation that aims to develop joint government services that precede it. Dubai is the cities of the world in ten years.

The authority stated on its website that 21 private schools have joined the “Rahhal” project, and the curricula applied by these schools vary between the British, the American, the International Baccalaureate and the Indian, noting that the project is a platform that the school can design in a way that meets the individual needs of its students, whether in the face of an existing challenge. Or provide new opportunities.

The schools joining Rahhal were able to integrate the project requirements with the authority’s efforts to develop education policy and make positive changes in ways that are beneficial to students.

The authority indicated that the project took an alternative approach to education through its innovative and unprecedented design in educational methods and methods, as it adopts the method of meeting the needs of each student separately and provides educational content from the community itself, through what is provided by private sector institutions and volunteer work teams, And community groups, as it allows them to choose the type of knowledge they want to present to their employees to ensure that learning outcomes keep pace with market requirements.

The authority works with students’ families, schools, government agencies and private sector institutions to expand the scope of Rahal application, and link it to a common vision and common purpose, leading to strengthening Dubai’s leadership.

She stated that “Rahhal” focuses on preparing students for life tests and not for a life of exams, as it allows educational institutions and service providers to provide various services to expand knowledge and perceptions, in addition to that all educational opportunities within the project are approved and approved.

The authority indicated that a nomad is available for every student registered in a private school in Dubai from kindergarten to grade 12 (Year 13 in the British curriculum), and that any private school licensed by the authority is entitled to participate in a “nomad”, which is an optional participation for schools. .

Students participating in the Rahhal program remain registered at their school like any other student, and upon successful completion of any educational stage, they receive the same certificate as other students.

Regarding the evaluation of students in the Rahal project, the authority clarified that the evaluation procedures differ from one school to another and from one curriculum to another, stressing the need for the evaluation criteria to be clear to the parents through their regular contact with the school, with the need to clarify this matter in detail in the registered “Rahhal” agreement. Between the student’s parent and the school.

Establishing Dubai’s leadership

The “Rahhal” project aims to enable students to study in regular schools, in addition to partially monitoring elsewhere in the community, within an innovative system that includes evaluation methods, and allows students and learners to search for and benefit from learning opportunities, in addition to recognizing all skills and knowledge, regardless. On how they are acquired, and enabling students to acquire and recognize life skills on a par with academic skills, which in turn leads to the consolidation of Dubai’s regional and international leadership in promoting education.

Steps to join “Rahal”

The Knowledge and Human Development Authority in Dubai has set four steps to register any of the Dubai private schools that have requested it in the Rahal program, which is for the school to have an idea, and for the school to discuss the possibility of joining Rahal with the authority, then submit a proposal to the authority, and after approval of the proposal, the school will expect The student’s guardian has signed a Rahal agreement, and the Rahal agreement contract is uploaded to the schools ’electronic system.





