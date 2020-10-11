The total number of infected people increased to 1528226 on Sunday after 10792 new cases of corona virus infection were reported in Maharashtra. The health department gave this information. The department said that after the death of 309 more infected patients in the state, the total death toll has increased to 40349. The department said in a statement that 10461 patients were discharged from the hospital during the day. So far, 1266240 patients have become healthy. Currently 221174 patients are being treated in the state.

In Mumbai metropolitan area, 4121 new cases were reported on Sunday, out of which 2170 cases are only from Mumbai city. Another 90 patients died in the area in a day, of which 42 patients died in Mumbai. 644 new cases of infection have been reported in Pune city. At the same time, 400 new cases were reported in Nashik city, 126 in Aurangababad city and 381 in Nagpur city.

In Maharashtra, the most affected by the global pandemic Kovid-19, the corona virus is proving to be deadly for the state police, but it is a matter of relief that the rate of policemen who beat the corona has crossed 90 percent. The number of infected people has increased to 24982 on Sunday after 120 more policemen were hit by it in the last 24 hours. There are 2736 officers among the infected.