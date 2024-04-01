The Joint Operations Command of the Ministry of Defense announced the implementation of Operation “Birds of Goodness,” the 21st air drop of humanitarian and relief aid into the northern Gaza Strip.

The drop operation included the participation of two C17 aircraft belonging to the United Arab Emirates Air Force, and a C130 aircraft belonging to the Air Force of the sisterly Arab Republic of Egypt.

The drop operations took place over the isolated and inaccessible areas in the northern Gaza Strip, via three aircraft carrying 82 tons of food and relief aid.

The Joint Operations Command also announced that the United Arab Emirates Air Force and the Royal Jordanian Air Force carried out the seventh joint drop of food aid into the northern Gaza Strip, where the amount of relief materials dropped by the UAE amounted to 52 tons of aid.

The implementation of this operation embodies the continuous cooperation and coordination between the two brotherly countries to provide relief and humanitarian aid to the brotherly Palestinian people, especially in the inaccessible areas in the northern Gaza Strip.

Thus, the total aid dropped since the launch of Operation “Birds of Charity” reached 1,071 tons of food and relief aid.

Operation “Birds of Charity” comes within the framework of “Operation Gallant Knight/3” to support the brotherly Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.