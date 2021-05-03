The Mediterranean Arc takes a step forward to become a European reference in digital innovation, thanks to the impulse of a new platform that will unite startup accelerators and hubs in the Southeast of Spain. It is about 1,070 KM HUB, an initiative born with the aim of promoting the competitive advantages of the large digital players in each province, adding synergies and internationalizing their activity.

The platform, which has the participation of nodes specialized in digitization from seven Mediterranean provinces: Mallorca, Castellón, Valencia, Alicante, La Murcia region, Málaga and Ceuta, aspires to become one of the benchmark innovation hubs and startups in Europe. Each of its members will contribute their specialization in certain areas, improving competitiveness and growth opportunities for both startups and corporate innovative projects.

The 1,070 KM HUB brand responds to the kilometers that separate the two most extreme points of the hub that unites 7 Spanish provinces initially, but it is open to the participation of both hubs in intermediate provinces such as Almería, Jaén or Granada and other public and private actors with whom contacts are already maintained.

The 1,070 KM HUB platform was born thanks to public-private collaboration, promoted by a set of entities and DIH (digital innovation hubs) with European relevance. In Palma de Mallorca the node represented is the General Foundation of the University of the Balearic Islands; in Castellón, Aerocas, the company that manages the Castellón Airport; in Valencia, the Innsomnia accelerator; in Alicante, Torre Juana OST, Alicantec IA, LUA Fund and Dinapsis-Hidraqua; in the Region of Murcia, Timur; In Malaga, the Global Cloud Group-DIH Malaga and in Ceuta will soon join public-private institutions that are in the phase of incorporation into the project.

One of its main objectives is promote the rapid growth of startups and scaleups Through the promotion of 4 mechanisms that will be executed by the different members of the platform: open innovation programs with both multinationals and local industries, ad hoc internationalization plans, design of European R & D & I programs between their hubs and attracting international investment. For this, in addition to the knowledge and experience provided by its founding partners, 1,070 KM HUB will have allies from the world of universities, investment funds and large technology companies, among others. In addition, another key point of this platform will be the detection and acceleration of “unicorns”, startups capable of taking advantage of new technologies to generate a value of more than 1 billion dollars.

With an innovative approach, the activities of 1,070 KM HUB will focus on the development and consolidation of business projects with a special focus on artificial intelligence, internet of things (IoT), cybersecurity and cloud computing. The organization foresees that its cross-cutting approach allows solutions to be applied to the main sectors of the economy in its areas such as agri-food, tourism, logistics and transport or health, among others.

In this way, it will seek to enhance «the acceleration and scalability capacity offered by Valencia, the development of artificial intelligence in Alicante, the technologies applied to tourism in Palma de Mallorca, the aerospace development of Castellón, the experience in foodtech and agrotech of Murcia, data center services or connectivity or cloud computing in Malaga ”, explained Andrés Pedreño, spokesperson for the 1,070 KM HUB platform and president of Torre Juana OST, one of the driving nodes based in Alicante. «It is not a question of proposing any type of exclusivity, but of enhance transversality on the basis of an already existing technological fabric that we want to coordinate to prevent these nodes from putting up barriers to each other, inviting them to be part of an intelligent competitive strategy to grow throughout Europe. Furthermore, the sum of forces is a key factor in attracting investors and accessing European funds in the best conditions, ”in the words of Andrés Pedreño.

On the other hand, Francisco Estevan, coordinator of the initiative at European level and partner of Innsomnia pointed out that: «1,070 KM HUB fits with the type of transformative initiatives that are going to be financed with the Next Generation EU funds, hence, in addition to design a private financing scheme, the initiative, or, at least, some of its parts, will aspire to different mechanisms and calls for reconstruction funds. In addition, several IHL recognized by the EU are part of the consortium that are already managing funds, which gives us a great negotiating position at European level ”.

The Southern Mediterranean Arc, a focus of attraction for talent



The area that we know as the Southern Mediterranean Arc encompasses more than 11.7 million inhabitants, a quarter of the population of Spain. This corridor always had an economy highly dependent on the tourism industry, but in recent years it has stood out for its dynamism in digital innovation, to the point that several cities included in this space are already national and international benchmarks in areas of fintech specialization , turistech or agrotech, among others.

This innovative ecosystem is joined by the great attraction of Mediterranean cities for international talent. This was reflected in the latest Expat Insider survey, to which 150,000 people of 173 nationalities answered, placing Valencia as the best valued city to live in by expatriate professionals. In the second and sixth place on the list, there are two other cities integrated in 1,070 KM HUB, Alicante and Malaga, making these cities international benchmarks that compete with large cities such as Paris, London or Singapore.

«With 1,070 KM HUB we make a reality business collaboration principle So far unprecedented, creating a platform that helps startups, companies and public entities to optimize the great work in digital innovation that is already being carried out in these regions of Spain. The impact of this project, therefore, will also be positive to improve youth employability, general employment and economic growth, “according to the spokesperson for the 1070 KM HUB platform.