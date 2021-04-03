Serbian citizen born in 1914, Ilona Kovacs from Novi Sad, took root from the coronavirus: she has already received the second dose of the vaccine. On Saturday, April 3, reports RIA News with reference to the city hospital.

According to doctors, the 107-year-old woman is doing well. What kind of drug Kovacs was vaccinated with is not disclosed, the doctors said that they consider all vaccines useful.

The clinic staff got the second vaccination on Friday at home. According to the coordinator of the public relations department of the polyclinic Zorka Bakovic, Kovacs herself expressed a desire to be vaccinated and “is now alive and well”.

In March, President Aleksandar Vucic announced that Serbia plans to produce both the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine and a drug from the Chinese company Sinopharm. In early February, Moscow and Belgrade agreed to independently produce the Russian Sputnik V vaccine in Serbia.

Now in Serbia, they are vaccinating with the American-German-made Pfizer / BioNTech drug, the Russian vaccine, as well as the Sinopharm drug from the PRC and the British-Swedish AstraZeneca. Serbian citizens can choose a drug and apply for vaccinations electronically.