with pictureThe 106-year-old tattoo artist Apo Whang-Od from the Philippines makes history this month as the oldest ever cover model of Vogue . The woman has been in a special profession for ninety years, operating from a remote mountain village with no telephone reception.

Whang-Od is the last mambabatok of her generation, i.e. one who applies tattoos by hand-clapping. For example, she uses a bamboo branch with a thorn at the end, in which soot and charcoal function as ink. An employee of Vogue had three dots placed on her arm, for which the woman hammered the thorn into her arm “more than a hundred times a minute,” until the blood and ink oozed out. After a wipe with a wet cloth, she did it again.

The process is done in five minutes, but it hurts more than larger creations. Whang-Od doesn't make those anymore these days. Men used to get a tattoo on their chest to officially make them a 'decapitating warrior', while women got decorated because they liked it and hoped it would make them more fertile, according to Vogue. At the time, the men paid her with a large pig or a few sacks of rice.

No children

A mambabatok may only “pass on” the skills to family, but Whang-Od never had children. Fortunately, there is distant cousin Grace, who was apprenticed to her from the age of ten. She is now 26. Whang-Od itself now attracts many tourists. “As long as my eyesight is good, I will keep getting tattoos,” she said earlier. “I’ll stop when my vision starts to blur.” Read under the cover

Apo Whang-Od makes history on the cover of Vogue. © Vogue



The youngest cover model

The editors of the magazine unanimously decided that the 106-year-old woman should be on the cover. “We believe that the concept of beauty should evolve, with diverse and inclusive faces and shapes,” said editor-in-chief Bea Valdes. CNN. “We care about the beauty of humanity.”

The Filipino tattoo artist is 21 years older than James Bond actress Judi Dench, who is still in the Guinness Book of Records is the oldest Voguecover model. She was 85 years old when she shone on the front of the British edition in 2020. At the time, she easily defeated predecessors such as Tina Turner (in 2013 at the age of 73) and Lauren Hutton (in 2017 at the age of 73).

One of the youngest models ever on the cover of Vogue was Brooke Shields (now 57), who did a cover shoot when she was fourteen. Check out the covers below:

Judi Dench



Lauren Hutton



Brooke Shields

Brooke Shields on the cover of Vogue in 1980. © Vogue



