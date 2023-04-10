The Ministry of Defense announced the return of 106 Russian soldiers from Ukrainian captivity

106 Russian soldiers returned from Ukrainian captivity. This was reported to journalists in the Russian Ministry of Defense.

According to representatives of the defense department, the exchange became possible as a result of negotiations with Ukraine. At the same time, the Ministry of Defense clarified that the prisoners were in mortal danger. After arriving on the territory of Russia, the military will be handed over to doctors.

“All those released are provided with the necessary medical and psychological assistance,” the Defense Ministry said.

How many Russian military remained in the captivity of Ukraine is not specified – the defense department did not voice these figures. The last exchange of prisoners to date took place in early March, when, after negotiations, 90 Russian soldiers returned from Ukrainian captivity. In addition, at the end of March, Ukraine handed over five seriously wounded soldiers to Russia as part of the repatriation.