Sharjah (Union)

106 international players from 10 countries launched the first edition of the late Ali Saeed Abu Khalil International Chess Championship, organized by the Sharjah Cultural Chess Club, in memory of one of the founders of the club, and the game of chess in the country, and will continue until December 20.

The competitions were opened at the first table by Sheikh Saud bin Abdulaziz Al-Mualla, President of the Arab Chess Federation, President of the Sharjah Cultural Chess Club, and Imran Abdullah Al-Nuaimi, Vice President of the Club, and a number of members of the Board of Directors, in the presence of the sons of the deceased Muammar Ali, Abdul Nasser Ali, and a number of his grandchildren.

Ali Abu Khalil is considered the founding father of chess in the country in general and the Sharjah Chess Club in particular. He is also considered one of the sports personalities who have witnessed the sports movement in the Emirates since the beginning of the seventies, where he practiced many sports, and held several positions in the Basketball Association for several sessions, as well as participating In the establishment of the Chess Federation since 1976, he also served as head of the technical staff of the Federation in 1992, and established a number of local and international tournaments in the UAE, including the President of the State Chess Cup in 1994.

Sheikh Saud bin Abdul Aziz Al Mualla said: Ali Saeed Abu Khalil is one of the poles of the sport of chess and its founders in the country, and the owner of a long history and good manners, and left a fragrant biography of successes at the sporting level that he was able to write throughout his career.

He added that the club’s organization of this tournament, which bears the name of the deceased, is nothing but a simple appreciation card for his great giving, sincere efforts, and tireless work during his long career in service of youth and sports in the country.

Imran Abdullah Al-Nuaimi praised the efforts of the late Ali Abu Khalil in establishing the club, which he used to spend most of his time in, and was always keen to play chess with young and old, and we were among the lucky ones who accompanied him in his long sports career and we learned a lot from him.

It is noteworthy that the tournament is held according to the Swiss system of 9 rounds for players over 12 years old, and the tournament is supervised by the international professor Omar Noman Al Ali, Assistant Secretary-General of the Sharjah Cultural Chess Club, and is judged by a number of citizen and resident referees headed by international referee Adib Zahrawi.