Khalifa University of Science and Technology, in Abu Dhabi, organized the Open Day for Research and Innovation (Make an Impact for a Better Life), during which it reviewed 106 academic research projects, which included more than 60 innovative projects, 36 research projects for doctoral students and 10 emerging technological projects, and included the fields of nuclear energy and energy. Clean engineering, communications, aerospace engineering, mechanical engineering, biomedical engineering, electrical engineering, computer science, civil engineering, healthcare and life sciences, in addition to petroleum geosciences.

The open day witnessed the participation of a number of industrial thought leaders and innovators who presented their ideas on the sidelines of the Research and Innovation Day, and contributed to highlighting the most prominent topics related to machine intelligence and energy transformation. The event also included a panel discussion on the triangle model of education, industry and governments in a time of transformations towards sustainability. Focusing on startups related to society and the region incubated by the Khalifa Innovation Center, in addition to the role of research centers at Khalifa University and its projects that cover the areas of “managed energy transformation,” “sustainable and safe society,” “sustaining health,” and “advanced materials and manufacturing.” And digitization is widespread.

The University's President, Dr. Sir John O'Reilly, stressed that Research and Innovation Day 2024 coincides with the activities of Innovation Month in the country, which reflects the university's keenness to encourage research and innovation, and highlights the importance of Khalifa University's commitment to supporting thinkers with bright minds and future leaders, and reflects commercialization. For startups specializing in healthcare technologies, autonomous vehicles, drones, robotics, and data analysis.

He pointed out that the university provided this platform to showcase some of the innovative projects and research project presentations for doctoral students, all of which reflect the university’s excellence in the field of aviation and space technology, predictive and preventive medical practices, sustainable water treatment, robotic treatment and new horizons in discovering the atmosphere of the planet Mars.

The projects that the students reviewed included a model of a small electric generator, measuring 4 by 4 cm in size and operating with pressure, created by a master’s student in the Department of Electrical Engineering, Vandy Mazen, which can be used and placed in shoes or on artificial speed bumps in the streets or pedestrian paths in which there is continuous movement. To generate energy and operate devices and street lighting poles, in addition to the medical devices worn, the generator exploits the energy wasted during walking or car movement.

Emirati researchers Fatima Al Shamsi and Hamda Al Ali, from the “Aptec” Research Center affiliated with Khalifa University in Abu Dhabi, participated in a project to develop agricultural methods on Abu Dhabi farms, by developing multiple systems and sensors for soil, temperature, and humidity, in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority, noting that The Authority is concerned with agriculture and the Aptech Center is concerned with technology, so we exchange experiences to produce the best results.

Fatima Al Shamsi said that the farms in Abu Dhabi do not include much technology, so we are working to provide them with technology with the aim of increasing productivity and preserving resources, especially water that can be wasted by watering crops without the need for that, while Hamda Al Ali indicated that the duration of the project study will take about Three years, starting this year, as all equipment is expected to be completed by 2026. She explained that the project will include the post-harvest phase of dealing with damaged plants, through innovative methods that reduce losses and increase the life of plants, and specific methods will also be used to reduce gas emissions. As a step to contribute to reducing climate change.

For his part, Dr. Saeed Al Ameri, from the Department of Mechanical and Nuclear Engineering, said: “We are participating with a model that simulates the circulation of water in a nuclear reactor to determine its effect on the materials used inside nuclear reactors in terms of corrosion and oxidation, and then formulate specific scientific equations that explain the problem that the nuclear reactor may face in the future.” ».

Emerging projects

Khalifa University allocated part of the Research and Innovation Day activities to honor the university’s graduates and honor the distinguished achievements made by the university’s diverse and comprehensive alumni community, which has 8,443 graduates from 98 nationalities. Six presentations were presented for emerging projects resulting from research and innovation efforts, covering The projects span many areas including healthcare technology, autonomous vehicles, drones and data analysis.