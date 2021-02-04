Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

His Excellency Abdullah bin Muhammad Al Hamed, Head of the Health Department, visited yesterday the vaccination center for Covid-19 vaccines at Mediclinic Airport Street Hospital. His Excellency and his accompanying team were at the forefront of his future, David Hadley, CEO of Mediclinic Middle East, Joe Hazel, Director of Mediclinic Hospital, Airport Street, and Sherif Shaheen, Director of Mediclinic Al Noor Hospital, as well as members of the hospital administration.

During the visit, His Excellency was briefed on the progress of work at the vaccination center that was held in the new expansion of the hospital, and he praised the distinguished organization of the center and the efforts made to ensure the provision of services according to the highest standards of quality and public satisfaction, and this center contributes to the national vaccination campaign against the Covid 19 virus, which is the most important initiative to eliminate On the Covid-19 virus, stressing that the complementarity of roles between the public and private health sectors was one of the success factors in Abu Dhabi’s distinguished march in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic.

For her part, Dr. Farida Al Hosani, Director of the Communicable Diseases Department at the Abu Dhabi Public Health Center, explained during the visit that the Emirate of Abu Dhabi includes more than 106 fixed vaccination centers and more than 30 mobile vaccination teams in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi to provide vaccination to tens of thousands of citizens and residents daily against the Covid-19 virus. As this number of centers and joint work between the public, private and society sectors contribute to accelerating the exit from this pandemic and returning to a brighter life.