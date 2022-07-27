The Traffic and Patrols Directorate in the Central Operations Sector of Abu Dhabi Police recorded 105,300 traffic violations due to being busy on the road, whether by using the phone or another reason during the first half of 2022 at the level of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The director of the Traffic and Patrols Directorate, Brigadier General Muhammad Al-Humairi, said that the violation is classified in traffic as a fatal violation on the roads, explaining that most of the accidents that occurred in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi were due to busyness on the road, warning of the seriousness of this violation, while the violation amounts to a fine of 800 dirhams and four traffic points. .

He considered that the violation of being occupied with other than the road leads to sudden deviation due to the use of the phone to browse the Internet and social networking sites, make a call, or take pictures.



