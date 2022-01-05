London (WAM)

The Zayed Center for Research in Rare Diseases in Children in London recently celebrated the second anniversary of its establishment and two years of great scientific success and achievements. Since its opening, the center has succeeded in treating 105,000 children, and has participated in many research projects of global importance.

In September 2021, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, toured the Zayed Research Center and met with a number of researchers, professors and doctors to learn more about their pioneering research and innovative treatments to save patients’ lives. Since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Zayed Research Center has had a key role in trying the first global human challenge to develop a vaccine against Covid-19, through a study to explore the minimum amount of viruses needed to cause infection with the Covid-19 virus, which helped doctors and scientists to build an understanding Better for the virus.. The research also contributed to supporting the epidemiological response by helping to develop the vaccine and treatment needed to combat Covid-19.

Last July marked the 20th anniversary since the first patient received gene therapy at Great Ormond Street Hospital, most of whose pioneering research in gene therapy is being conducted at the Zayed Research Center.

While Professor Claire Booth recently celebrated the success of the clinical trial results of stem cell gene therapy for a serious immunodeficiency disorder called ADA-SCID, after a joint study conducted with the Institute of Child Health of University College London.

The results of the study revealed that 48 out of 50 patients who received treatment in this trial did not show symptoms of the disease. Professor Mango Kurian took the lead in developing a promising gene therapy after discovering dopamine transporter deficiency syndrome in the brain in 2009.

Headquarters of the Zayed Center for Research in Rare Diseases in Children in London (WAM)

Emphasizing the importance of the Zayed Research Center’s role, Professor Mango said: “Our presence at the Zayed Research Center has made a great change not only in my life, but in the lives of researchers as well. We are always ready to answer the various questions that patients’ families ask us, such as why my child was injured. With this disease, how it happened and what you can do to make my child’s life better.. Our work at the Zayed Research Center has provided the opportunity to answer these questions thanks to its extensive facilities, laboratories and advanced tissue culture equipment.”

She added that the center provides the ideal environment, and provides everything that researchers need, which motivates us to continue striving to achieve the best for these children. GOSH’s reputation as a world-leading center in gene therapy has led to a new partnership with ViroCell Biologics, a company with global expertise in gene-to-cell vectors. It is hoped that the Zayed Research Center will become a specialized center for the manufacture of virus vectors using the “successful gene delivery” system to live cells.

Stem Cells

The center hosted a team from the Abu Dhabi Stem Cell Center in November, and the two parties joined a workshop during which they discussed ways of cooperation in several areas such as rare diseases, gene therapy and regenerative medicine. The team included Dr. Hawa Al Mansouri, Federal National Council Member, Deputy Medical Director of the Imperial College London Diabetes Center, Executive Director of the Internal Research Department at the Abu Dhabi Stem Cell Center, Professor Maha Barakat, Director General of the Fakhr Al Watan Office, and Dr. Fatima Al Kaabi, Executive Director of the Bone Marrow Transplant Program at the Abu Dhabi Center. Stem Cell Center, Dr. Yndry Ventura, Director General of the Center.

Dr. Fatima Al Kaabi said: We look forward to cooperating with the center in the coming period, by sharing research and experiences that may contribute to treating rare genetic diseases specific to the UAE population.

fruit of partnership

The Zayed Research Center is the result of a partnership between Great Ormond Street Hospital, University College London and Great Ormond Hospital Children’s Charitable Foundation. The center was established thanks to a generous grant of 60 million pounds sterling from Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, President of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme President of the Family Development Foundation.