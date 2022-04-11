More than 105 government institutions, companies, schools, educational institutions in the country and members of society are participating in the bidding race that enables the institutions’ employees, students and educational cadres to contribute to the initiative through a smart platform for crowdfunding in support of charitable and humanitarian work on the website of the “Billion Meals” initiative, in support of the “Billion Meals” initiative. One Billion Meals”, the largest in the region, organized by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives to provide food support to the needy and the poor in 50 countries from the Emirates to the world.

The race provides a humanitarian challenge for institutions, companies, schools, educational institutions and individuals to stimulate an integrated community movement, and provide an opportunity for its cadres, employees and even students to support the “Billion Meals” initiative.

A portfolio will be allocated to each institution, company and school participating in the race, so that its employees and cadres can donate to the “Billion Meals” initiative and interact with it through the portfolio of each institution, in a way that enhances the spirit of competition in goodness to provide aid and feed food to the needy and the poor in the month of giving.

The tender race for government institutions, companies, schools and educational institutions is cooperating with the smart crowdfunding platform “YALLAGIVE” to facilitate donations to groups from every institution, authority, company or association within the country that wishes to contribute with its work teams in providing food assistance to the less fortunate in the countries covered by the “Initiative” A billion meals.

The smart digital platform provides each institution, company or school with flexibility and options to introduce its cadres and employees to the “Billion Meals” initiative and its scopes of work globally, and to set a specific goal that it seeks to achieve, such as an amount of 200,000 dirhams, to contribute to the initiative according to the principle of crowdfunding that enhances the efficiency of charitable work and accelerates its achievement. for his humanitarian goals.

The Director-General of the Emirates Foundation for School Education, Dr. Rabaa Al-Sumaiti, confirmed that the campaign of one billion meals came to translate the values ​​and nobility of the UAE message, and the good it carries for all humanity, in light of difficult living conditions surrounding entire societies in many countries of the world, where this campaign came to be a glimmer of hope. They give them optimism for the future.

And she indicated that the UAE leads humanitarian efforts at the global level, as it is a model for giving and giving, inspired by the spirit of tolerant Islamic values ​​in this field, especially as we live through the spirits of the holy month and its lofty meanings that urge giving and extending a helping hand to those who need it.

Dubai Municipality Director General, Daoud Al Hajri, said: “Dubai Municipality is participating in this humanitarian challenge by motivating employees to donate and share the wages in the holy month. This comes from the sense of giving and extending a helping hand and charitable and humanitarian work to the individuals of institutions in the country and the world, and to achieve the goal of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to reach one billion meals, God willing.”

The Director General of the Knowledge and Human Development Authority in Dubai, Dr. Abdullah Al Karam, stressed that the education community in Dubai is distinguished by its generosity and willingness to work together to help others.

The Chairman of the Steering Committee and Executive Director of the Radio and Television Sector at Dubai Media Incorporated, Ahmed Saeed Al Mansouri, stated that the Dubai Media Corporation, in all its sectors, is concerned with participating in the distinguished initiative by providing support and media coverage and contributing to food support and elements of food security for the most needy groups.

• The smart crowdfunding platform “Yalla Qaif” facilitates donation and creation of a supportive digital campaign with simple clicks.



