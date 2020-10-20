Highlights: Shocking statistics of National Crime Records Bureau

105 girls go missing every day from Maharashtra

88% women and 6% children involved in human trafficking

95.6 percent trafficking for forced prostitution

Pune

The National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) 2019 data has revealed shocking facts related to female crime. According to the data, 105 women go missing every day in Maharashtra and 17 women are trafficked every week. Maharashtra is at the top of all the cases of women missing and trafficked at the national level. Maharashtra is followed by Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal.

Of the 989 trafficked victims in 2019, 88 percent were women and 6 percent were children. Human trafficking was done for various reasons like bonded labor, organ trafficking, drug pedaling, sexual exploitation, forced marriage etc. In the case of Maharashtra, 95.6 trafficking was due to forced sexual exploitation through prostitution.

13 percent more missing women this year

In addition, compared to the figures of 2019 and 2018, there has been an increase of 13% in cases of missing women. Maharashtra was not on the list of top 10 states with the most missing children in 2018, but now the state has moved up to fourth place nationally after 4,562 children were missing. The missing children data showed that of them, 55 were girls.

Sex trafficking big reason

Having a vast network of red-light areas in the three major metros of Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur, the state is a major source of sex trafficking. Apart from the metros, there are several small and medium red-light areas across the state.



Maharashtra is second in kidnapping case

Even though there has been a marginal decline of 0.7 per cent in kidnapping and kidnapping cases in the country, crimes against women are rampant in Maharashtra. Maharashtra has the highest number of kidnapping cases in 2019, after Uttar Pradesh. These cases also saw an increase of 1.9 percent over the previous year.