The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation stated that the Labor Relations Regulation Law granted a working woman in the private sector the right to obtain a total of 105 consecutive or intermittent days of leave upon giving birth, including 60 days of paid maternity leave, starting with 45 days with “full pay”, followed by 15 days with “half pay”, in addition to her right to a medical leave from work for a period of 45 consecutive or intermittent days “without pay” after exhausting her maternity leave.

The Ministry affirmed its keenness to continue and enhance women’s empowerment in various work locations and fields in the private sector, by providing equal professional and job opportunities and administrative benefits for them in the labor market, and developing their role as a major partner in building the future, stressing that the country’s legislation prohibits any form of gender discrimination in the workplace, which motivates more women to join the workforce in the private sector.

The Ministry considers equal pay for women and men in the same work or work of equal value to be one of the most prominent aspects of respect for human rights in the UAE and its commitment to the path of achieving gender balance, in which qualitative leaps have been recorded over the past years.

The ministry stated, in response to the most frequently asked questions on its official website, that the Federal Law Regulating Labor Relations (UAE Labor Law) guarantees the protection of women’s rights and their enjoyment of equal employment opportunities with men, which enhances the country’s competitiveness regionally and globally in terms of gender equality at various levels and fields, noting that the law stipulates that a female employee receives the same wage as a man if she performs the same work, and it also abolishes all restrictions imposed on women working at night, and working in arduous jobs such as the mining, construction, manufacturing, energy, agriculture and transportation sectors, as it gives them the right to work in these industries, and prohibits discrimination between employees in obtaining jobs and promotion, or discrimination between the sexes in jobs with the same job duties.

According to the ministry, the Labor Relations Regulation Law has allocated a legislative article consisting of 9 articles related to protecting and preserving the rights of women employed in the private sector in cases of childbirth, as it grants them the right to obtain a total of 105 consecutive or intermittent days of leave, if the delivery occurs after 6 or more days of pregnancy, and whether the fetus was stillborn or alive and then died, including a “paid” maternity leave of up to 60 days, starting with 45 days with full pay, followed by 15 days with “half pay”, in addition to their right to a medical break from work for a period of 45 consecutive or intermittent days “without pay” after exhausting their maternity leave, provided that the break is the result of an illness that afflicted her or her child resulting from pregnancy or childbirth and does not enable her to return to her work, provided that the illness is proven by a medical certificate issued by the medical authority, and this period is not included in the service period for which the female worker is entitled to an end-of-service gratuity or the period of participation in the retirement system according to the legislation in force in this regard.

The Ministry indicated that the female worker is entitled, after returning from maternity leave, to obtain one or two rest periods daily to breastfeed her child, provided that the duration of the two periods does not exceed one hour, for a period not exceeding 6 months from the date of delivery, noting that the female worker obtaining maternity leave or medical leave from work after giving birth does not prejudice her right to obtain other leaves.

She stressed that it is not permissible to terminate a female worker’s service or give her notice of this because of pregnancy, maternity leave, or absence from work, noting that if a female worker works for another employer during the period of her leave permitted in this article, the original employer may deprive her of her wages for the period of leave, or recover what he paid her.

• The country’s legislation prohibits any form of gender discrimination in the workplace.

30 days additional leave

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation stated that if a working woman gives birth to a sick child or a child with a disability (people of determination), and his health condition requires a constant companion according to a medical report issued by the medical authority, she is entitled to a 30-day leave with full pay starting after the end of the maternity leave period, and she has the right to extend the leave for another 30 days without pay.

She explained that the employer must grant the female worker maternity leave whenever she requests it at any time, starting from the last day of the month immediately preceding the month in which the delivery is expected, and this must be proven by a certificate from the medical authority.