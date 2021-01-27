Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The Abu Dhabi Sports Council announced the tracks, sponsors and shirts of the third edition of the Emirates Tour, which will be held from February 21 to 27, during which the global event will tour the most important landmarks of the country and its geographical and natural terrain in one of the largest sporting events, as it is the only global race in the Middle East region. The UCI races calendar, in the opening races of the 2021 season, in cooperation with the Dubai Sports Council.

The announcement of the tracks and shirts of the new version came at a press conference held yesterday at the studio of Abu Dhabi Sports Channel, the TV carrier of all stages, with the presentation of broadcaster Osama Al-Amiri, in the presence of Arif Hamad Al-Awani, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of the Dubai Sports Council, and Fabrizo de Amiko Chief Operating Officer at RCS Events Organizing, Fahad Al Qahtani, Vice President of External Communications at ADNOC, Dr. Ahmed Bin Ali, Senior Vice President of Corporate Communications at Etisalat, and Captain Pilot Mr. Hashem Al Hashemi, commercial project manager at Abu Dhabi Aviation. In addition to a group of representatives of the international and local media.

This year’s edition will feature 20 international teams and the world’s elite riders, such as: Slovenian Tady Bogacher, rider for the Emirates team, British Adam Yates, rider for the “Enos Grandiris” team, British Chris Fromm, rider of the Israeli “Start Up Nation” team, Italian Filippo Jana, rider of the team “Enos Grandiris”. »The British, Australian Caleb Ewan is a rider of the” Lotto Soudal “team, Sam Bennett is a rider of the” DecoynQ Quick Step “team, and Matthew Van DePaul is a rider of the team” The Bassin Phoenix “.

The total distance that the cyclists will travel, during the seven stages, is 1045 km, starting with the first phase 177 km, which will be held on Sunday, February 21, and starts from the city of Ruwais, then works its way to the coastal city of Mirfa. On the next day, February 22nd, cyclists will compete on Al Hudayriat Island in Abu Dhabi in the second stage of the 13-km “anti-clock” race system, while the third stage, which will be held on Tuesday 23 February in Al Ain, will be 162 km, and starts from the headquarters of Strata Manufacturing Company at Airport Al-Ain International Airport reaches the summit of Jebel Hafeet at the finish line, and the climb distance is 10 km, bringing the riders to an altitude of more than 1000 meters above sea level, and the fourth stage begins on Wednesday 24 February, and is 204 km from Al Marjan Island in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, and passes through the emirate Umm Al Quwain along the road. The next day, February 25, the fifth phase will be held on Friday, February 25, for a distance of 170 km, starting from the Emirate of Fujairah, and making its way northward before it ends with climbing Jebel Jais, which is 1491 meters above sea level, and the sixth phase will be held on Saturday 26 February, which is The penultimate stage of 168 km starts from Dubai Deira and ends at Palm Jumeirah. The third edition of the Emirates Tour concludes on Sunday, February 27th, with the seventh phase of 147 km, which starts from Yas Mall in Abu Dhabi and ends at the breakwater on the Abu Dhabi Corniche. To crown the winner of the only world race title in the Middle East, which is held as part of the UCI racing agenda.

For his part, Aref Hamad Al-Awani affirmed the full readiness to host the third edition of the Emirates Tour, despite the challenges of the current stage, which is to follow the highest safety standards and preventive measures to limit the spread of the “Covid-19” virus, indicating that the world will closely monitor the competitions of the most prominent riders through 7 rich and varied stages.

He added: “We are proud of the value of the Emirates Tour, an event that has proved its great position since the launch of its first edition in 2019, and which has recorded sporting, promotional and economic achievements for the various emirates of the country and its urban, historical and tourist attractions.”

Saeed Hareb, Secretary-General of the Dubai Sports Council, said: “We are pleased to host the world’s elite riders once again in the third edition after the UAE Tour has proven its position as an essential component of the global sporting events that the country hosts annually, and one of the UCI races. Approved as part of its annual agenda, the Tawaf provides a unique opportunity to showcase our diverse regions to different parts of the world, while we prepare to celebrate the fiftieth National Day and the Union’s achievements in our beloved emirates.

For his part, Yasser Saeed Al Mazrouei, Executive Director of Exploration and Production at ADNOC, said: “ADNOC is proud to partner with the Emirates Tour for the third year in a row, as the sponsor of the platform and the official sponsor of the red jersey (the general arrangement), which reflects our support for this sporting event. The importance we attach to promoting healthy lifestyles in the country, and participating in activities that have a positive impact on society, and that enhance the position of the UAE on the global sporting arena, especially as the race rides the most important landmarks of the country and its geographical and natural terrain.

In turn, Dr. Ahmed Bin Ali, First Vice President for Corporate Communications at Etisalat, sponsor of the green shirt, said: “This strategic sponsorship reflects (Etisalat) keenness to actively contribute to supporting community initiatives and activities, including international sports competitions and championships in the country.”

For his part, Nader Ahmed Al Hammadi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Abu Dhabi Aviation, said: “We are pleased to participate in the Emirates Tour 2021, as the Abu Dhabi Aviation Company sets its sights on supporting sports and athletes. He pointed out that Abu Dhabi is witnessing a quantum leap in the international tournaments that it hosts,” stressing that This comes as a translation of the directives of the wise leadership.

“Nakheel is honored to sponsor the white shirt – for the third year in a row – as this sponsorship is a reflection of our values ​​and our orientations in the company, which includes supporting activities that promote health and well-being, and honor the best sports talents,” said Aqeel Kazim, CEO of Nakheel’s Commercial Affairs and White Shirt. We are also pleased that some of our most famous and most famous projects will appear in the penultimate round on February 26th. We wish the Abu Dhabi and Dubai Sports Councils good luck, as well as our best wishes to all for safety and a safe copy. ”

Sponsors and Supporters

Official sponsor of Audi Al Nabooda cruise cars.

TV carrier: Abu Dhabi Sports Channel, Dubai Sports Channel.

Partner of the official shirts for the Emirates Tour / brand “To”.

Partners: Tadweer, Brightling, suppliers: Shamano Bianchi, Anghami, Al Ain Water, Hertz, Hansgro.