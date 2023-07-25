The statistics of the General Pension and Social Security Authority, for the month of June, showed that the number of subscribers increased to 104 thousand and 38 subscribers, compared to 87 thousand and 982 subscribers for the same period last year, while the number of employers registered with the authority increased from 7451 in June 2022 to 10 thousand and 568 last June. The Authority indicated that the number of retirees, according to last June’s statistics, amounted to about 19,548 retirees, compared to 18,318 retirees in June 2022, while the number of beneficiaries reached 8,368, compared to 8,432 for the same period last year.