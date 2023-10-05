Home page World

From: Sandra Sporer

Split

At 104 years old, Dorothy Hoffner secures the title of “Oldest female skydiver in the world.” And there is another adventure she wants to try.

Chicago – The 104-year-old senior from the USA definitely has no lack of adventure. After her first skydive at the age of one hundred, Hoffner now attempted a second jump, making her the oldest skydiver in the world. A record that may soon be recorded in the Guinness Book of Records.

With her jump, the 104-year-old sets a world record as the oldest female skydiver

According to a report from the broadcaster, the company Skydive Chicago, where the pensioner did her skydive, works ABC7 to have the record set by Hoffner officially certified. The previous record holder is the Swede Linnéa Ingegärd Larsson, who completed a skydive in May 2022 at the age of 103.

With this parachute jump, 104-year-old Dorothy Hoffner sets a world record. © Brian Cassella/IMAGO

Skydive Chicago informed about the record attempt in advance and so a small group of supporters, spectators and press representatives gathered on Sunday (October 1st) to watch the senior woman’s skydive.

The senior clearly had fun with her world record jump

The 104-year-old jumped out of the plane with her tandem partner Derek Baxter from almost 3,050 meters (10,000 feet) and clearly had a lot of fun. In an Instagram video from Chicago-Skydive you can see her grinning before and during the jump.

Before the jump, Baxter made sure the senior was able to put her feet on properly when she landed and gave her high praise for that. “She did a lot better than most people,” he told the New York Times.

The 104-year-old is thrilled with her world record skydive and is already planning her next adventure

And the parachute jump is said to have been far from Hoffner’s last adventure. As the 104-year-old revealed in an interview after her jump, she would also like to ride in a hot air balloon. Because she has never done that before, says Hoffner.

She describes the skydive she has just completed with enthusiasm: “The whole thing was wonderful, wonderful, it couldn’t have been better.” So it’s not surprising that she could easily imagine attempting another skydive. “I felt comfortable up there,” Hoffner explains to the reporters present.

The world record in the pole vault, which Armand Duplantis set in September 2023, still remains in Sweden. Another eye-catching record was set in August this year. A five-year-old climbed Mount Kilimanjaro, holding the world record as the youngest person to reach the summit of the African mountain. (sp)